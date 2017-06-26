YWCO celebrates America - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

YWCO celebrates America

By Doug Morris
LAUREL (WDAM) – The YWCO's annual Celebrate America program takes place June 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 428 West Oak Street.  The event includes lunch for $10, live entertainment and Larry Callahan as the guest speaker.  Like www.facebook.com/YWCOLaurelMS or call 601-428-5694 for more details.

