Mount Olive native comes home, holds book signing

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Under the theme of "Galactic Starveyors", Rawls Springs Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School takes place July 17 through 22. Registration takes place July 17 at 5:30 p.m. Classes follow July 17 through 21 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each night. Then on July 22, parents are encouraged to see the children's program at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch. There will be a water slide and games until 2 p.m. For more details, call the church at 601-268-2801.
