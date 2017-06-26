Three-vehicle accident blocking traffic on Highway 49 north

A three vehicle accident is blocking traffic on Highway 49. Source: WDAM

A three vehicle accident is causing traffic delays on Highway 49 north.

A flatbed car-hauler ran into an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Hwy 49 near Manheim Auctions.

A Dodge Journey was also involved in the wreck.

An ambulance is on scene, but no one has been transported at this time.

Hattiesburg police are on scene directing traffic.

Traffic is backed up to Peps Point Road, and only one northbound lane is moving at this time.

Officials urge residents to seek alternate routes, and urge drivers to drive carefully if in the area.

