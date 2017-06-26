USM President named chair of Conference USA Board of Directors

The University of Southern Mississippi's President has been named chair of the Conference USA Board of Directors.

President Rodney D. Bennett will serve a two-year term as chair, and was elected by his peers from among the league’s university presidents at the June board meeting.

The chair provides leadership for the Board of Directors as they set policy to further advance the strategic objectives, innovative practices and new initiatives of the conference membership.

“I am honored to have been selected as chair of the Conference USA Board of Directors,” Bennett said. “This is a critical time for intercollegiate athletics across the country, and I look forward to serving the conference in this role.”

Bennett indicated that possible areas of focus may include cost of attendance for student-athletes, academic standards and quality, compliance, media compensation packages, sports scheduling, and post-season play, according to a news release issued by the university.

At the June meeting, the board also confirmed sites for 2017-2018 conference championships, including cross country in Hattiesburg on Oct. 28, 2017, and baseball in Biloxi on May 23-27, 2018.

Joining Bennett on the Executive Committee are: Louisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice, who moved into the role of Vice Chair; Middle Tennessee President Dr. Sidney McPhee; Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Phil DuBois; and Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert.

