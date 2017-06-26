Barrontown Water Association issues water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Water Association issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –  Barrontown Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for its customers who live on Corinth Road and in the Cross Creek Subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.
