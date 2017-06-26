Bay Springs church donates care backpacks sheriff's department

During vacation bible school at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bay Springs, love is spread all over the community with one project.

The kids learned a lesson in giving, the church supported their local law enforcement, and the sheriff's office has a special gift for kids in need.

Care backpacks carry love throughout Jasper County.

"It's for people in crisis who needed something," said Martha Prince, a member of the church.

Stylish backpacks are stuffed with necessities for kids and adults in times of need.

"The scripture tells us Jesus went about doing good," Prince said.

Inside of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, kids in vacation bible school could consider those less fortunate and learn the gift of giving as they put the care kits together.

"A lot of them were standing up there picking up what they wanted to put in each bag, so they were enthused and really involved," said George Childre, a member of the church.

To take the lesson of love a step further, the church presented the backpacks to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office with another underlying message of support and respect.

"I think it's important that we teach them to respect authority so they respect God as well," said Pastor Steve Holloway.

"We're giving to children who might not have what we might not have. Our law enforcement are people who we trust, and our kids need to know that," Prince said.

"The people around this town, county, and in the community have always offered help and assistance," said Randy Johnson, Jasper County sheriff.

Gentle gestures go a long way. Johnson said the backpacks filled with blankets, flashlights, toiletries, and more will go right back into the community.

"My guys will have them in their cars, and it's great to have citizens helping citizens using the department to get it around," Johnson said.

The backpacks are a symbol of support for the community bonded together by building good relationships.

Meanwhile, a kid needing comfort can find hope in the bottom of the backpack in a Bible.

"It's an opportunity to help kids in a crisis who maybe lost their hope. It's a way to reach out to them and give them a little hope," said Pastor Holloway.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.