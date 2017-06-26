Forecast: No rain expected today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

We are expecting a much calmer week weather wise in the area.

For today expect mostly sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For the rest of the week, we will have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoons and early evenings with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

The tropics are quiet for now.