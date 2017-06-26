Forecast: No rain expected today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: No rain expected today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

We are expecting a much calmer week weather wise in the area.

For today expect mostly sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For the rest of the week, we will have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoons and early evenings with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

The tropics are quiet for now.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Small Business Development Center Workshops Scheduled for July

    Small Business Development Center Workshops Scheduled for July

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-06-26 10:02:48 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops in July. 

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops in July. 

    More >>

  • Wayne County's Dylan Snypes pursues MLB career

    Wayne County's Dylan Snypes pursues MLB career

  • Wayne County's Dylan Snypes pursues MLB career

    Wayne County's Dylan Snypes pursues MLB career

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-06-26 04:56:49 GMT
    Wayne County grad Dylan Snypes (7) was selected by the New York Mets in the 2017 MLB Draft. Courtesy: WTOKWayne County grad Dylan Snypes (7) was selected by the New York Mets in the 2017 MLB Draft. Courtesy: WTOK

    "He had skills that not everybody possesses," said former Wayne County head baseball coach Michael Gavin. "And the biggest thing was his work ethic. I never had a kid that would work as hard as he do." Gavin saw the potential in Dylan Snypes back when he donned a War Eagle uniform.

    More >>

    "He had skills that not everybody possesses," said former Wayne County head baseball coach Michael Gavin. "And the biggest thing was his work ethic. I never had a kid that would work as hard as he do." Gavin saw the potential in Dylan Snypes back when he donned a War Eagle uniform.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly