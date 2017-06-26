Small Business Development Center Workshops Scheduled for July

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops in July.More >>
"He had skills that not everybody possesses," said former Wayne County head baseball coach Michael Gavin. "And the biggest thing was his work ethic. I never had a kid that would work as hard as he do." Gavin saw the potential in Dylan Snypes back when he donned a War Eagle uniform.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing 82-year-old man. Calvin V. Herrington Jr. is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, according to a post from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department Facebook page. Herrington is believed to be in a white Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number 1AJ016, according to the post. Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi If you...More >>
A teacher in the Lamar County School District has been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation regarding an alleged sexual relationship with a student. Jenny Christine Hipp, 38, a Speech-Language Pathologist at the Lamar County School District since 2014, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Jones County deputies at an undisclosed location on an arrest warrant from Lamar County, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. Hipp was charged with one ...More >>
