Small Business Development Center Workshops Scheduled for July

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops in July.

The SBDC programs are designed to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs with education and training opportunities for development of business plans and concepts. In addition, trained professionals at the center help clients secure small business loans for their ventures.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

USM – Trent Lott National Center, second floor, Room 207

Tuesday, July 11 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business – First Steps

Tuesday, July 18 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop and Business Plan

Gulf Coast – The Innovation Center, Biloxi, First floor in Main Conference Room

Thursday, July 6 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business Plan – First Steps

Thursday, July 20 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan

Thursday, July 27 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

USM created its Small Business Development Center through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network, the University of Mississippi, the Trent Lott National Center, and the College of Business at USM. The MSBDC includes nine basic service centers throughout the state.

The USM Small Business Development Center offers, at no cost to clients, the following services:

In-depth counseling assistance to ensure more successful startups of new enterprises and to strengthen existing firms.

Business plans and loan packaging assistance.

Small business workshops/seminars.

Assistance to minorities, women, veterans, the handicapped, exporters, inventors, research and innovation and international trade.

Referral system linking other small business assistance organizations in the SBDC regional locations.

Interaction program between Mississippi educational institutions, businesses, and government.

To register for one of the workshops, go to www.mssbdc.org and click on “Workshop Schedule” or call 601.266.5892 (USM) and 228.396.8661 (Gulf Coast)

