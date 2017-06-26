SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Jasper County ma - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Jasper County man

Calvin V. Herrington Jr. Photo from Jasper County Sheriff's Department Calvin V. Herrington Jr. Photo from Jasper County Sheriff's Department
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing 82-year-old man. 

Calvin V. Herrington Jr. is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, according to a post from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department Facebook page. 

Herrington is believed to be in a white Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number 1AJ016, according to the post. 

If you see this man or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588. 

