Authorities locate missing Jasper County man

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department has located a missing 82-year-old man. 

Calvin V. Herrington Jr. was found safe Monday morning in Shady Grove, according to Captain Robert Morris with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Herrington went missing Sunday afternoon. 

Morris said he was fine expect for being a little disoriented. 

