Lamar Co. teacher charged with statutory rape, terminated by district

A teacher in the Lamar County School District has been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation regarding an alleged sexual relationship with a student. Jenny Christine Hipp, 38, a Speech-Language Pathologist at the Lamar County School District since 2014, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Jones County deputies at an undisclosed location on an arrest warrant from Lamar County, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. Hipp was charged with one ...More >>
Now that most of the Pine Belt is drying out after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cindy, residents may have a new battle with bugs in their homes and yards.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested after two men broke into Petal Harvey Baptist Church Friday.More >>
