Lamar Co. teacher charged with statutory rape, terminated by district

A teacher in the Lamar County School District has been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation regarding an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Jenny Christine Hipp, 38, a Speech-Language Pathologist at the Lamar County School District since 2014, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Jones County deputies at an undisclosed location on an arrest warrant from Lamar County, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Hipp was charged with one count of statutory rape in connection to allegations involving a student under the age of 16. She had been assigned to more than one school in the district, but none of the current allegations in the investigation occurred on school grounds, according to district officials.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith released this statement regarding the investigation:

“I received a complaint on Thursday, June 15, 2017 and began an immediate investigation. When I received information Wednesday regarding possible criminal behavior, I contacted the Lamar County District Attorney’s office. The employee has been terminated. We are cooperating fully with their ongoing investigation. Because of the ongoing criminal investigation, no other information can be given at this time.”

Hipp was terminated by the district on Wednesday, June, 21, 2017, according to Lamar County School District officials.

She is currently being housed at the Lamar County Jail, and the investigation is still ongoing according to district officials.

