Second suspect arrested in burglary at Petal church

A second suspect has been arrested after two men broke into Petal Harvey Baptist Church Friday.

Mark Westbrook, 27, was arrested Saturday by the Petal Police Department. Investigator Sammy Ray said he is believed to be one of two men who broke into Petal Harvey Baptist Church in the early hours Friday morning. Westbrook is charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Dustin Wayne Ainsworth, 25, of Petal, was arrested Friday evening and booked in the Forrest County Jail. He is also charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Investigator Ray said a few personal items were taken from the church, but nothing like computers or electronics.

He said they are still trying to piece together exactly what was removed.

Both men are booked at the Forrest County Jail.

