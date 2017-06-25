Second suspect arrested in burglary at Petal church

A second suspect has been arrested after two men broke into Petal Harvey Baptist Church Friday.More >>
Even the mud couldn't slow down the 100 campers who made their way to Laurel High School for the third annual AD 47 Football Leadership Academy, hosted by former Golden Tornado and NFL safety Akeem Davis.More >>
The Miss. Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT. We will also live stream it on our website and app.More >>
A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery.More >>
