Laurel native Akeem Davis holds 3rd annual football camp

Even the mud couldn't slow down the 100 campers who made their way to Laurel High School for the third annual AD 47 Football Leadership Academy, hosted by former Golden Tornado and NFL safety Akeem Davis.More >>
The Miss. Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT. We will also live stream it on our website and app.More >>
A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery.More >>
Hattiesburg Police Officers and Firefighters turned in their badges and gear Saturday for a set of wheels on the basketball court.More >>
