Golden Eagles still swing bats in summer league ball

The University of Southern Mississippi may have seen its baseball season come to an end, but baseball isn’t over for a host of returning Golden Eagles.

Eighteen players have caught on with various “wooden bat” collegiate leagues across the country, ranging from New England to North Carolina to Texas.

The following is a list of the players and the leagues and teams they have joined for the summer:

Catcher Brant Bowen, pitcher Houston Case and outfielder Gabe Montenegro; Acadiana Cane Cutters, Texas Collegiate League

Pitcher Keller Bradford, infielder Matthew Guidry and infielder Luke Reynolds; Upper Valley Nighthawks; New England Baseball League

Pitcher Cody Carroll, outfielder Daniel Keating and pitcher J.C. Keys; Ocean State Waves; New England Baseball League

Infielder Storme Cooper, pitcher Trent Driver, pitcher Alex Nelms and pitcher Sean Tweedy; Florence Redwolves; Coastal Plain League

Infielder Jaylon Keys, outfielder/infielder Casey Maack and pitcher Calder Mikell; Texas Marshals; Texas Collegiate League

Pitcher Nick Sandlin; Hyannis Harbor Hawks; Cape Cod Baseball League

In addition, outfielder Matt Wallner is practicing/playing for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. The final 24-man roster that will play later this summer in series against Cuba and Japan is scheduled to be announced Monday.

Wallner already has made a 28-man team that will play a five-game series against Chinese Taipei from June 27-July 1.

