Laurel-area residents host celebration for retiring councilman Jones

A celebration was held Saturday in honor of retiring Laurel city councilman Manuel Jones. Photo credit WDAM.

Laurel-area residents Saturday afternoon said thank you to a longtime city councilman who's retiring.

Ward 5 councilman Manuel Jones is stepping down after 24 years in city government.

Current and former city, county and state officials hosted a retirement celebration in his honor at Sanderson Farms corporate offices.

Jones began serving on the council in 1993 and he also served eight years as president of the Jones County chapter of the NAACP.

Stacy Comegys will be sworn in as the new Ward 5 councilman on July 3rd.

