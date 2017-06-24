Laurel-area residents host celebration for retiring councilman Jones

Laurel-area residents Saturday afternoon said thank you to a longtime city councilman who's retiring.More >>
A number of roads in Jones County have been closed due to flooding, and the situation could rapidly change warns the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. Bernis Hill Rd., Sumrall Bridge Rd., Old Highway 15 South, George Boutwell Rd., Township Td., Jenkins Rd. 100 Block, Hoskins Creek Rd., Phillips Rd. West and Old Sandersville Rd. are all closed, according to a press release from Deputy Director Rodney Parker. The floods are rapidly changing and this list is subject to er...
A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery.
A Petal man has been arrested after a burglary at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.
