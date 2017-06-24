Some roads remain closed in Jones Co. after floods

A few roads in Jones County remain closed after flooding impacted the area last week.

According to Rodney Parker with the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, the roads that remain closed are:

100 block of Jenkins Road (Closed for repairs)

Hoskins Creek Road (Closed for repairs)

Phillip Road West (Closed for repairs)

The roads that have been re-opened are:

Old Sandersville Road

Flynt Road

We will continue to update this information as roads reopen.

