Some roads remain closed in Jones Co. after floods

In Mississippi, one in ten people misuse prescription drugs and Attorney General Jim Hood says something needs to be done to stop the growing epidemic across the state.More >>
A few roads in Jones County remain closed after flooding impacted the area last week.More >>
A weeklong training program began today for local law-enforcement. Take VO crisis intervention teams are formed to aid people who are in a psychiatric crisis. this training is recognized by the department of public safety, with 24 hours of it being mental health training. there will be another 16 hours of role-playing using dMore >>
University of Southern Mississippi freshman outfielder Matt Wallner added another prestigious accolade to his long list of collegiate baseball honors.More >>
The Hattiesburg public works department has investigated claims that the department dumps recycled materials with the rest of the city waste.More >>
