Floods close roads in Jones County

A number of roads in Jones County have been closed due to flooding, and the situation could rapidly change warns the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.

Bernis Hill Rd., Sumrall Bridge Rd., Old Highway 15 South, George Boutwell Rd., Township Td., Jenkins Rd. 100 Block, Hoskins Creek Rd., Phillips Rd. West and Old Sandersville Rd. are all closed, according to a press release from Deputy Director Rodney Parker.

The floods are rapidly changing and this list is subject to error or change according to the release.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.