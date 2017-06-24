Alabama volunteers help with Hattiesburg tornado recovery

Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama help to rebuild a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery.

16 people from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa were helping with a couple of recovery projects, including rebuilding a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street.

Nearby, about one dozen more volunteers from Hattiesburg's Trinity Episcopal Church were working at a storm-damaged home on Edwards Street.

Both groups were coordinated by the long-term recovery agency, Recover, Rebuild, Restore of Southeast Mississippi (R3SM).

