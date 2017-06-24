Alabama volunteers help with Hattiesburg tornado recovery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Alabama volunteers help with Hattiesburg tornado recovery

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama help to rebuild a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama help to rebuild a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery.     

16 people from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa were helping with a couple of recovery projects, including rebuilding a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street.

Nearby, about one dozen more volunteers from Hattiesburg's Trinity Episcopal Church were working at a storm-damaged home on Edwards Street.

Both groups were coordinated by the long-term recovery agency, Recover, Rebuild, Restore of Southeast Mississippi (R3SM).

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  


 
  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Floods close roads in Jones County

    Floods close roads in Jones County

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:15:15 GMT
    Avoid flood water while driving. Photo Credit WDAM.Avoid flood water while driving. Photo Credit WDAM.

    A number of roads in Jones County have been closed due to flooding, and the situation could rapidly change warns the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.  Bernis Hill Rd., Sumrall Bridge Rd., Old Highway 15 South, George Boutwell Rd., Township Td., Jenkins Rd. 100 Block, Hoskins Creek Rd., Phillips Rd. West and Old Sandersville Rd. are all closed, according to a press release from Deputy Director Rodney Parker. The floods are rapidly changing and this list is subject to er...

    More >>

    A number of roads in Jones County have been closed due to flooding, and the situation could rapidly change warns the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.  Bernis Hill Rd., Sumrall Bridge Rd., Old Highway 15 South, George Boutwell Rd., Township Td., Jenkins Rd. 100 Block, Hoskins Creek Rd., Phillips Rd. West and Old Sandersville Rd. are all closed, according to a press release from Deputy Director Rodney Parker. The floods are rapidly changing and this list is subject to er...

    More >>

  • Alabama volunteers help with Hattiesburg tornado recovery

    Alabama volunteers help with Hattiesburg tornado recovery

    Saturday, June 24 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:41:58 GMT
    Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama help to rebuild a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama help to rebuild a tornado-damaged home on Roby Street in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

    A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery. 

    More >>

    A group of volunteers from Alabama were in Hattiesburg Saturday, assisting local volunteers with storm recovery. 

    More >>

  • Arrest made in Petal church burglary

    Arrest made in Petal church burglary

    Saturday, June 24 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-06-24 17:11:40 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    A Petal man has been arrested after a burglary at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. 

    More >>

    A Petal man has been arrested after a burglary at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly