Jones County Sheriff's Department, family seek tips in cold case

The Jones County Sheriff's Department and family members of a man murdered six years ago hope someone with information will come forward to help close the now cold case.

Deputies found Henry Charles Adcock, better known as Charlie, shot in the head inside of his home on Highway 590 near Ellisville on June 23, 2011. Lt. Robert Little, lead investigator on the case, said Adcock was killed in the overnight hours between June 22 and 23, and his Waynesboro pawn shop, City Pawn Shop, burglarized shortly after.

Liz Robison, Adcock's daughter, remembers being stunned when she learned of her father's death.

"Complete shock," she said. "There's so many crime TV shows, and everybody watches them. It's just really hard to wrap your mind around something like this happening to your family."

Friday was the sixth anniversary of Adcock's death, and Little said spending so much time on a case makes it personal

"This particular case is one that hits home for me as the assigned investigator assigned to the case, " Little said. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look back over and think about the case, and I feel like if could just get that one piece of information we could help bring closure and justice for Charlie and put the people responsible behind bars."

When a case gets this cold, Little said officers believe someone in the public knows something about the case. Multiple witnesses over the years told deputies they saw three people, two men and a woman, on the side of the road by Adcock's house the night he was killed.

"I guess it's just a little hard to believe that with three different people, I guess the hope was that somebody would talk, and the information would get back to somebody who would report it," Robison said. "That just hasn't happened yet. So it's just a little surprising that someone out there somewhere knows something, but no one's talking right now."

Little said Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation recovered a lot of physical evidence from the crime scene, like shell casings and forensic trace evidence, but they don't have a suspect to match to the evidence.

"It's very, very frustrating when you have a case - not only a victim, but you have family members - and you're unable to bring closure, to get that last piece of information, especially when you do have a lot of goo physical evidence that was recovered from the scene," he said.

Robison said, "You want it to be solved. It's not going to bring him back. I would be a little more at peace with it just knowing who did it. I don't know if I'll ever know why even if they do catch the people, but I think I'll sleep a little bit better at night. I just want the justice for my dad."

Little said the justice for Charlie and the citizens of Jones County, and the closure for the family that would come with an arrest is the best outcome for the case.

"For me personally, it would bring closure for me," Little said. "I don't suffer over it the same as a family member would suffer, but as a lead investigator, you become very emotionally attached to an investigation, especially one that involves a death or a murder that's this terrible."

Robison said her dad's unsolved murder is still an emotional topic for her.

"It is," she said. "My dad, he served our country for 22 years as a Marine, and was always a retired Marine. He came back home, and just, what happened to him, no one has the right to take somebody's life. I just want justice for him."

She doesn't live in Mississippi, but until Robison has the closure that comes with a closed case, she says she'll keep making trips to the Pine Belt to feel close to her dad.

"Sometimes I really don't know why I'm coming down, and the more I think about that, I think that what it is is my dad, he loved this area," Robison said. "The Pine Belt was his home, so being here, just being here, I know I'm not going to see him. I know he's not here, but it makes me feel closer to him. He was very kind. Every time I go through Waynesboro, if somebody is to say 'that's Charlie's daughter,' I always hear a really kind story. He was very giving. He loved animals, and he loved people. He'd give you the shirt off his back."

By keeping his story alive, Robison hopes someone comes forward with information about the person of people who caused his death.

"If you do have information, if you can go back six years, if there's even anything that you think might be a lead or helpful, if you could call Crimestoppers or the Jones County Sheriff's Department," she said. "We just don't know. I mean, you might have some small piece of information that could really help solve the case. No one thinks that this is going to happen to them. If it did happen to you, you would want somebody to come forward if they had any information."

The Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association and Crimestoppers are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information that could help solve the crime, you can submit a tip online on the Jones County Sheriff's Department website, you can call the department at (601) 425-3147 or Crimestoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

