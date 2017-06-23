Pair arrested after complaints of drug sales from the community

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department put two convicted felons behind bars after complaints from the community about illegal drug activity.

"The clear message I want to send to them, you sell drugs in Wayne County, you are going to jail," said Sheriff Jody Ashley.

Ashley said the department had received complaints for months about a home on Boyles Road of Highway 84 East about drug sales and illegal activity. The Sheriff said they acted on search warrants after reports of drug sales to minors, including the possible sale of crystal methamphetamine to a 16-year-old.

"We've been hearing about this for months and we set this operation up, it was time, perfect timing to get these people," said Ashley. "Drugs is a lot of the problems of this county, from murder to crime and robbery. I know what crystal meth will do from other drugs, too."

Along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, deputies served search warrants at the home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Ronald Busby and Chasity Ann Snellgrove Busby were arrested and charged.

Ronald Busby is facing six charges: Possession of crystal methamphetamine, controlled substance - possession of paraphernalia, controlled substance - illegal possession, possession of less than 1 oz. of marijuana, sale of marijuana and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Chasity Ann Snellgrove Busby is facing three charges: Controlled substance - possession of paraphernalia, sale of marijuana (x2) and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The home on Boyles Road is around the corner from Beat Four Elementary School and Ramey's Convenience Store. Jessica West, an employee at Ramey's, said many employees were aware of the illegal activity going on.

"We know a lot of people who come in here, they are in and out, they don't bother us really," said West. "We see a lot of young girls who look like they are pushing 50, it's really sad the damage they are doing to a lot of families."

Sheriff Ashley said the pair may face more charges, pending an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

"They understand now clearly, we are not going to tolerate this," Sheriff Ashley said.. "As long as I'm Sheriff, we are going to keep fighting this war on drugs."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.