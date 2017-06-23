PHOTOS: Historic bridge collapses from flooding

Residents who frequently travel the river say they will miss seeing the bridge. Source: Viewer submitted.

The Historic Highway 42 bridge in State Line collapsed into the Chickasawhay River Thursday due to flooding.

The bridge, which was abandoned several decades ago, had been a local landmark for those who lived along the river.

It is unknown whether or not the bridge is blocking navigation along the river due to the high waters.

Area residents said that they would miss seeing the bridge as they traveled the river.

