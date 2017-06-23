Man arrested in Petal church burglary

Petal police said they have one suspect in custody after a burglary at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

Investigator Sammy Ray said the pair broke into the church on South Main Street in the early hours Friday.

Ray said one suspect, Dustin Ainsworth, has been arrested and charged. He will be booked at the Forrest County Jail. Authorities said they have a warrant for the arrest of the second suspect.

Ray said a few personal items were taken from the church, but nothing like computers or electronics.

He said they are still trying to piece together exactly what was removed.

This is a developing story, we will update you when new information is released.

