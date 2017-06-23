Laurel officials urge residents against littering

Laurel officials said littering is a huge problem in the city they call beautiful.

Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer said people treat the city like a garbage can.

“We just have people every day just driving by walking, bicycle, and whatever they’ve got in their hands, they just throw I out on the streets,” Ulmer explained.

He said it’s the city’s job to pick it all up.

“We spend a lot of time with picking up paper with the city,”

Ulmer said the money they spend cleaning up by residents could be used for something more beneficial.

“We probably spend around $50,000 a year and that’s not including gas for the vehicle," said Ulmer. "That’s just salary wise and supply wise."

Ulmer wants residents and visitors to know they’re on the lookout for those trashing the city.

Violators could receive a citation or be fined, officials said.

