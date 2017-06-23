Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation

A Hattiesburg man is facing one charge of child exploitation, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Matthew Gospodinovich, 34, was arrested at his home Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, who were assisted by Hattiesburg Police Department.

Subsequent to a search warrant, he was arrested for one count of child exploitation and booked in the Forrest County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond, prior to his initial appearance before Judge Wes Curry.

If convicted, Gospodinovich faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the Attorney General's Office, a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and it will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.

