Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation

Petal Police are investigating a burglary at Petal Harvey Baptist Church early Friday morning.More >>
The Historic Highway 42 bridge in State Line collapsed into the Chickasawhay River Thursday due to all of the flooding.More >>
Three former employees of the Wayne County School District turned themselves in Friday morning and were indicted on embezzlement charges, according to the state auditor.More >>
A Hattiesburg man is facing one charge of child exploitation, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.More >>
