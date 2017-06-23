HPD seeking information in armed robbery case - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD seeking information in armed robbery case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are seeking the public's help in locating several armed robbery suspects. 

According to HPD, the robbery took place on the 30th block of Aruba Street Thursday night.

Two white males were robbed at gunpoint by three black males, according to police. 

There are no suspects in custody at this time. 

