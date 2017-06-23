First human case of West Nile reported in Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

First human case of West Nile reported in Pine Belt

West Nile has been reported in the Pine Belt. Photo credit WDAM. West Nile has been reported in the Pine Belt. Photo credit WDAM.
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The first human case of West Nile has been reported, and it was in a Pine Belt county.  

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported that the first human case of West Nile virus for the year was in Forrest County.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public. In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

“While WNV can occur any time of the year, we are approaching the time of year when most cases occur, usually from July through September. Additionally we have identified mosquitoes from many areas in the state that have tested positive for West Nile in the past month, so now is time to really take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when going outdoors,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

In previous years, WNV has been reported from all parts of the state. All Mississippians are potentially at risk – not just the areas where cases are reported, according to MSDH.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your environment from mosquito-borne illnesses:

  • Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.
  • Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
  • Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
  • Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS/westnile.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Friday, June 23 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-06-23 20:10:00 GMT
    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAMMilitary personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAM

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Two major events in July will be held as part of Camp Shelby's Centennial Celebration. On July

    More >>

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday.

    More >>

  • Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:30:44 GMT
    Fidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAMFidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAM

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:28:17 GMT
    William McCoy. Source: JCSDWilliam McCoy. Source: JCSD

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly