Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

William McCoy. Source: JCSD William McCoy. Source: JCSD
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

According to the Jones County sheriff, deputies received a call from the victim's mother regarding the abuse. 

The mother was alerted to the abuse when a concerned citizen called her saying the victim had run to his business after being chased by William McCoy, 33, of Ellisville, according to the sheriff. 

The mother took her daughter to the Adult Detention Center for help. 

Deputies said when they arrived they found the victim badly bruised and burned. 

The victim told deputies during the investigation that McCoy, beat, choked, cut and burned her. 

She also said McCoy burned her with cigarettes and carved his name "William" into her leg with a light bulb. 

The victim was transported to the hospital by her mother, and deputies took McCoy into custody. 

McCoy's bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

