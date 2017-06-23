Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Fidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAM Fidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard.

The whizzing gizmo can fall apart, and the small pieces can pose a threat.

"Just because something's popular and every kid wants it, doesn't mean that it's one hundred percent safe," said David Booth from The Ultimate Party Store in Hattiesburg.

Booth warned to be on the look out for miscellaneous pieces that can pop off the spinners. 

Children in Texas and Oregon have been taken to hospitals recently after chocking on the toy's small pieces, according to W.A.T.C.H..

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

