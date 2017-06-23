Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday.



Two major events in July will be held as part of Camp Shelby's Centennial Celebration.



On July 13, a "Centennial Salute" will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.



Tickets for that event are available online at the Lake Terrace Facebook Event page. They can also be purchased at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.



On July 15, Camp Shelby will host a free Family Day, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Find out more about that event at www.facebook.com/campshelby1917/.



Friday, Camp Shelby commander Col. Greg Michel and Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director Chad Daniels hosted a news conference about the events.



Camp Shelby was officially established on July 18, 1917.

