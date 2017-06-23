Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAM Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAM
CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) -

Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday.

Two major events in July will be held as part of Camp Shelby's Centennial Celebration.

On July 13, a "Centennial Salute" will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Tickets for that event are available online at the Lake Terrace Facebook Event page. They can also be purchased at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

On July 15, Camp Shelby will host a free Family Day, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Find out more about that event at www.facebook.com/campshelby1917/. 

Friday, Camp Shelby commander Col. Greg Michel and Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director Chad Daniels hosted a news conference about the events.

Camp Shelby was officially established on July 18, 1917.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Friday, June 23 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-06-23 20:10:00 GMT
    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAMMilitary personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAM

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Two major events in July will be held as part of Camp Shelby's Centennial Celebration. On July

    More >>

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday.

    More >>

  • Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:30:44 GMT
    Fidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAMFidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAM

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:28:17 GMT
    William McCoy. Source: JCSDWilliam McCoy. Source: JCSD

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly