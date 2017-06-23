City of Hattiesburg Concert Band salutes American composers

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The City of Hattiesburg Concert Band will hold its next free concert June 25 at 3 p.m. at the Saenger Theater. The band's performance will serve as a salute to American composers. Contact the Saenger at 601-584-4888 for more details.
