Police: Laurel man charged after pointing gun at officer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Police: Laurel man charged after pointing gun at officer

By Blair LeDet, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: Laurel Police Department) (Source: Laurel Police Department)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel man accused of pointing a gun at a Jones County corrections officer earlier this month will make his initial appearance in court Thursday. 

Authorities said 26-year-old Jonathan Jones knew the corrections officer from a previous jail sentence.  The corrections officer was not injured.

Captain Tommy Cox with Laurel Police said Jones is charged with simple assault on an officer. His bond was set at $175,000. 

Jones is also charged with aggravated domestic assault in a separate situation in May on Pearl River Drive.

The victim told police that Jones shot at him, and suffered minor injuries.    

If you have any information on these cases, call the Laurel Police Department.

 Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Camp Shelby prepares for its Centennial Celebration

    Friday, June 23 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-06-23 20:10:00 GMT
    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAMMilitary personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Source: WDAM

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday. Two major events in July will be held as part of Camp Shelby's Centennial Celebration. On July

    More >>

    Military personnel and civilian staff at Camp Shelby are preparing to mark the post's 100th birthday.

    More >>

  • Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:30:44 GMT
    Fidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAMFidget spinners/Photo credit: WDAM

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

    World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) announced in its summer safety report, that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:28:17 GMT
    William McCoy. Source: JCSDWilliam McCoy. Source: JCSD

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>

    A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly