Police: Laurel man charged after pointing gun at officer

A Laurel man accused of pointing a gun at a Jones County corrections officer earlier this month will make his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Authorities said 26-year-old Jonathan Jones knew the corrections officer from a previous jail sentence. The corrections officer was not injured.

Captain Tommy Cox with Laurel Police said Jones is charged with simple assault on an officer. His bond was set at $175,000.

Jones is also charged with aggravated domestic assault in a separate situation in May on Pearl River Drive.

The victim told police that Jones shot at him, and suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information on these cases, call the Laurel Police Department.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.