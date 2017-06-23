WDAM-TV, Raycom Media’s NBC affiliate serving Laurel-Hattiesburg, Mississippi, area, today announced the appointment of a new News Director. Galean Stewart is coming from WLBT-TV, Raycom Media’s NBC affiliate in Jackson, MS.

“We are very excited to have Galean Stewart join WDAM and lead our news team. Her background will help us continue to provide dominant news coverage throughout the Pine Belt.” said Jama Killingsworth Vice President and General Manager of WDAM.

Stewart has more than 17 years in media. She spent the last 13 of them at WLBT where she started as a Field, Line and Segment Producer and was promoted to Executive Producer more than two years ago. She also held a teaching position at Jackson State University, and enjoyed volunteering with many community organizations.

“I am excited, humbled and thankful for the opportunity to lead the newsroom at WDAM. I am a living example that dreams are what you make them. I hope to use my skills in journalism and leadership to engage employees, increase viewership and to show the community that we work for them.”

Galean is from Jackson. She is married with four children.