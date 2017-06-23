Three vehicles strike downed tree in Jones County

As Tropical Storm Cindy swept through the area Wednesday into Thursday, several trees across Jones County fell, as well as some minor flooding.

On Highway 11 heading towards Sandersville, a large tree fell blocking both lanes of the highway.

At around 12:30 a.m., Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of the fallen tree on Highway 11 near Howard Industries.

Due to another accident on Interstate 59 that had occurred only moments before, Sandersville firefighters requested the assistance of Powers Volunteer Fire Department for the fallen tree and three vehicle accident on Highway 11, according to The Jones County Fire Council.

When emergency units arrived on scene, a total of three vehicles had struck the downed tree.

The tree that had fallen across both lanes was difficult to see due to heavy rain and very little light in that area. As a result, the three vehicles struck the tree, each sustaining varying damage.

Two of the vehicles sustained minor damage and one sustained major damage with part of the roof caved in and the windshield shattered.

No one involved was injured.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation was requested to the scene to assist with the removal of the tree, but with the use of chain saws and a wench, volunteer firefighters were able to move the tree out of the roadway, opening both lanes of traffic.

According to JCFC, for over an hour a section of Highway 11 was completely shutdown and traffic was rerouted to either Highway 84 East or Interstate 59.

As emergency personnel were finishing up at the scene, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded from Highway 11 to Melton Road for a large tree that had fallen across the entire road. A Jones County Beat 3 backhoe was requested to assist with the removal of the tree. According to reports, an unspecified amount of damage was also inflicted onto a nearby home.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sandersville and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Sandersville Police Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer and Mississippi Highway Patrol. A Pleasant Ridge unit was in the area and also assisted.

