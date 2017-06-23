WATCH LIVE: Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurated at Saenger Th - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

WATCH LIVE: Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurated at Saenger Theater

Hattiesburg City Hall. Source: WDAM Hattiesburg City Hall. Source: WDAM

  • Inside WDAM.comMore>>

  • DuPree: "I have had a tremendous career"

    DuPree: "I have had a tremendous career"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:38:31 GMT
    Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. Source: WDAMHattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. Source: WDAM

    After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election. 

    More >>

    After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election. 

    More >>
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.  

MOBILE USERS: Watch the inauguration ceremony live here

The inauguration of Mayor Toby Barker and the Hattiesburg City Council will begin at 10 a.m. 

Citizens of Hattiesburg are invited to attend.

Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi and former Ward 2 Councilman, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Dr. Joe Paul, Vice President Emeritus for Student Affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi, will deliver the welcome address.

The Ekklesia Band and the West Point Baptist Church Choir will perform musical selections, and prayers will be offered by Robert Johnson, founder and pastor of the Real Life Church; Michael Dixon, pastor of the Ekklesia Church; and Todd Watson, lead pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church.

The Honor Guard will be comprised of Hattiesburg Fire and Police officers and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Girl Scouts from Troop #461 and Boy Scouts from Troop #93.

The Hon. Eugene L. Fair, Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals, will administer the oath of office to Mayor Barker.

The Hon. Jon Mark Weathers, Circuit Court Judge, 12th District, will administer the oath of office to Ward 1 Council member Jeffrey George and to Ward 3

Council member Carter Carroll. The Hon. Johnny Williams, Chancellor, 10th District Chancery Court of Mississippi, will administer the oath of office to Ward 2 Council member Deborah Delgado.

The Hon. Wes Curry, Forrest County Justice Court Judge, District 1, will administer the oath of office to Ward 4 Council member Mary Dryden.

The Hon. Michael McPhail, Forrest County and Youth Court Judge, will administer the oath of office to Ward 5 Council member Nicholas Brown.

Mayor Barker and his wife, Kate, will join with council members and their families to greet the public at a reception at the historic Hattiesburg Train Depot following the inaugural ceremony.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • ELECTION RETURNSDecision 2017More>>

  • George elected to Hattiesburg City Council

    George elected to Hattiesburg City Council

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:10:09 GMT

    On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg. George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg. George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346.

    More >>

  • Quincy Rogers elected Lumberton Mayor

    Quincy Rogers elected Lumberton Mayor

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:16:19 GMT
    Quincy Rogers ousted incumbent Mayor Kent D. Crider on Tuesday night in Lumberton.  Rogers captured 63 percent of the vote with a total of 315 votes, compared to Crider's 189 votes.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Quincy Rogers ousted incumbent Mayor Kent D. Crider on Tuesday night in Lumberton.  Rogers captured 63 percent of the vote with a total of 315 votes, compared to Crider's 189 votes.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Gallaspy elected mayor of New Augusta

    Gallaspy elected mayor of New Augusta

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:56:41 GMT
    Joe D. Gallaspy was elected Mayor of New Augusta on Tuesday night.  Gallaspy received 47 percent of the vote and beat out Albert Garner (41 percent) and James P. Benefield (12 percent).  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Joe D. Gallaspy was elected Mayor of New Augusta on Tuesday night.  Gallaspy received 47 percent of the vote and beat out Albert Garner (41 percent) and James P. Benefield (12 percent).  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>
    •   

  • Mayor Johnny DuPree16 year journeyMore>>

  • DuPree: "I have had a tremendous career"

    DuPree: "I have had a tremendous career"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:38:31 GMT
    Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. Source: WDAMHattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. Source: WDAM

    After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election. 

    More >>

    After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election. 

    More >>

  • Barker defeats DuPree in Hub City mayoral election

    Barker defeats DuPree in Hub City mayoral election

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:37:32 GMT
    Toby Barker wins Hattiesburg mayor's race. Source: WDAMToby Barker wins Hattiesburg mayor's race. Source: WDAM

    With only 35 percent voter turnout, residents in the city of Hattiesburg elected a new mayor, District 102 State Representative, Toby Barker.

    More >>

    With only 35 percent voter turnout, residents in the city of Hattiesburg elected a new mayor, District 102 State Representative, Toby Barker.

    More >>

  • DuPree seeks financial support from Congress on unfunded infrastructure

    DuPree seeks financial support from Congress on unfunded infrastructure

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-16 20:45:28 GMT
    Mayor Johnny DuPree /Photo credit: City of HattiesburgMayor Johnny DuPree /Photo credit: City of Hattiesburg

    The National League of Cities has selected Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 18 to testify before Congress on the challenges local governments face in meeting Clean Water Act (CWA) requirements, as well as balancing environmental protection with economic feasibility. 

    More >>

    The National League of Cities has selected Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 18 to testify before Congress on the challenges local governments face in meeting Clean Water Act (CWA) requirements, as well as balancing environmental protection with economic feasibility. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly