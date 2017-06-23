WATCH LIVE: Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurated at Saenger Theater

After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election.More >>
With only 35 percent voter turnout, residents in the city of Hattiesburg elected a new mayor, District 102 State Representative, Toby Barker.More >>
On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg. George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346.More >>
The City of Collins has a new mayor. Hope Magee Jones received 57 percent of the vote.More >>
The projected winner of the City of Columbia mayoral race is a familiar face.More >>
The National League of Cities has selected Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 18 to testify before Congress on the challenges local governments face in meeting Clean Water Act (CWA) requirements, as well as balancing environmental protection with economic feasibility.More >>
Mayor Johnny DuPree celebrated National Prayer Day with a prayer breakfast at the Convention Center.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree is reacting to the election of Donald Trump as the nation's next president.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree announced he will run for Mayor again in 2017.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree attended the Democratic Convention for the past few days as part of the National Rules Committee.More >>
Mayor Johnny DuPree is speaking out about an altercation in downtown Hattiesburg Friday morning.More >>
