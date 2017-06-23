Toby Barker sworn in as 35th mayor of Hattiesburg

After 16 years in Hattiesburg City Hall and terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Hattiesburg Public School Board, Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree says he doesn't know what emotion describes losing Tuesday's mayoral election.

Toby Barker holds his daughter and waves to the crowd after being sworn in as Hattiesburg's 35th mayor. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM

The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.

The inauguration of Mayor Toby Barker and the Hattiesburg City Council will begin at 10 a.m.

Citizens of Hattiesburg are invited to attend.

Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi and former Ward 2 Councilman, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Dr. Joe Paul, Vice President Emeritus for Student Affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi, will deliver the welcome address.

The Ekklesia Band and the West Point Baptist Church Choir will perform musical selections, and prayers will be offered by Robert Johnson, founder and pastor of the Real Life Church; Michael Dixon, pastor of the Ekklesia Church; and Todd Watson, lead pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church.

The Honor Guard will be comprised of Hattiesburg Fire and Police officers and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Girl Scouts from Troop #461 and Boy Scouts from Troop #93.

The Hon. Eugene L. Fair, Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals, will administer the oath of office to Mayor Barker.

The Hon. Jon Mark Weathers, Circuit Court Judge, 12th District, will administer the oath of office to Ward 1 Council member Jeffrey George and to Ward 3

Council member Carter Carroll. The Hon. Johnny Williams, Chancellor, 10th District Chancery Court of Mississippi, will administer the oath of office to Ward 2 Council member Deborah Delgado.



The Hon. Wes Curry, Forrest County Justice Court Judge, District 1, will administer the oath of office to Ward 4 Council member Mary Dryden.

The Hon. Michael McPhail, Forrest County and Youth Court Judge, will administer the oath of office to Ward 5 Council member Nicholas Brown.

Mayor Barker and his wife, Kate, will join with council members and their families to greet the public at a reception at the historic Hattiesburg Train Depot following the inaugural ceremony.

