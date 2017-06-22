Hattiesburg police discuss rash of armed robberies

The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference Thursday to discuss the recent rash of armed robberies in throughout the city.

Captain Branden McLemore said they’ve had several robberies in the past month.

“They purchase something, then after they purchase it, they actually pursue if there’s not customers,” McLemore added.

The latest robbery was at a check cashing place. Police are on the lookout for that suspect.

“It’s a while man subject that we’re looking for,”

Aaron Pinder, 50, of New York was recently arrested, and charged with five counts of armed robbery.

“He’s originally from New York, and he moved here six or seven months ago,” McLemore explained.

McLemore said they have the suspect in the Hancock Bank robbery in custody.

He’s in custody for some other charges at another location. We’ll release his name as soon as he’s been brought back into custody,” McLemore said.

