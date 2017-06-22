Sertoma club gives 10k for new canine

There is a new officer on the Laurel Police Department's force.

Until recently LPD only had three K9's covering the four shifts on patrol.

Thanks to the Sertoma Club of Laurel that number has grown.

The club gave the police department a check for $10,000 to cover the cost of the newest member of the force.

"As far as the Sertoma Club goes our objective is to give back to the community and it means a great deal to us to be able to provide a new canine for the Laurel Police Department," The clubs president Chris Ishee said. "We had just got word that they had one retire so we didn't want them to be shorthanded. "

This addition of Max the K9this will complete the departments canine division and LPD will have a police dogs on all four shifts.

"Any time that we hear that there is a need we can help and we can help service that need, whether it be provide a canine or provide speech needs or hearing needs which we do as a club then we like to step up and do what we can."

"The fact that the Sertoma Club came up with the money for the whole purchase of the dog I am humbled. It is the word that comes to mind," Sergeant John Stringer, Laurel Police Dept said.

