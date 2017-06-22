Firefighters drain 450,000 gallons of water from Lake Columbia

Firefighters from about a half dozen different Marion County fire departments worked with personnel from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Wednesday night to drain about 450,000 gallons of water from Lake Columbia.



It was a four-hour operation and according to lake manager Dustin Brumfield, it was done as a precautionary measure to release pressure on the lake's dam.



He said the dam was in no immediate danger and water never flowed over it.



He did say, however, because of heavy rains and water shed drainage, the 80-acre lake had risen almost 10 inches in a 10-hour period Wednesday.



He said the operation lowered the water level a couple of inches.

