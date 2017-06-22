WATCH LIVE: HPD addresses public on recent armed robberies

A woman wanted for a string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels was arrested on the coast.More >>
A woman wanted for a string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels was arrested on the coast.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating the Hub City's third armed robbery in 24 hours.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating the Hub City's third armed robbery in 24 hours.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.More >>
Armed robberies in the Hub City are one thing that Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving, as well as being vigilant.More >>
Armed robberies in the Hub City are one thing that Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving, as well as being vigilant.More >>
Firefighters from about a half dozen different Marion County fire departments worked with personnel from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Wednesday night to drain about 450,000 gallons of water from Lake Columbia.More >>
Firefighters from about a half dozen different Marion County fire departments worked with personnel from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Wednesday night to drain about 450,000 gallons of water from Lake Columbia.More >>
Armed robberies in the Hub City are one thing that Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving, as well as being vigilant.More >>
Armed robberies in the Hub City are one thing that Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving, as well as being vigilant.More >>
With Tropical Depression Cindy posing a threat, we reached out to an insurance agent for advice on making a damage claim.More >>
With Tropical Depression Cindy posing a threat, we reached out to an insurance agent for advice on making a damage claim.More >>
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement on the Fifth Circuit Court's ruling on House Bill 1523. “More >>
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement on the Fifth Circuit Court's ruling on House Bill 1523. “More >>
Cindy has weakened to a Tropical Depression after making landfall overnight near Cameron, LA.More >>
Cindy has weakened to a Tropical Depression after making landfall overnight near Cameron, LA.More >>