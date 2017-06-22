Tips on making an insurance damage claim

Although Tropical Depression Cindy isn't hitting the state directly, affects from the storm could still put you and your home at risk.

Insurance agents are urging residents to become familiar with their insurance, and understand how to make a damage claim should they need it.

According to Mickey Lambert with Alfa Insurance, the best preventative action is finding out what your policy actually covers.

If you rent a house or an apartment, its also advised that you purchase renters insurance.

Once damage occurs, its important to take date-stamped pictures and cover effected areas to prevent further damage.

If your home is effected by rising waters, it will be covered under flood insurance.

This is a separate policy than homeowners insurance. Also, if your damage costs less than your deductible, there's no need to file a claim.

