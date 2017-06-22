FIRST ALERT: Rivers continue to rise

Cindy has now been downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall this morning. While it has weakened, we are still expecting more rain to fall across the Pine Belt over the next few days.



The Pine Belt has picked-up a lot of rain from Cindy over the past several days. Most of the area has received between 3-9 inches from the storm.

More rainbands from Tropical Depression Cindy are expected to move through the area this evening and tomorrow. This could dump another 1-2 inches of rain on top of already hard hit areas before everything is over. A lot of river and creeks are already swollen and some are already flooding out of their banks.

Rivers will continue to rise over the next several days and are NOT forecasted to crest before Friday or Saturday.



The biggest concerns will be the Leaf River near McLain and the Chickasaway River at Leaksville. Both of these river will crest right at or just below major flood stage.

Chickasaway River at Leaksville: Crest at 31 ft (Major Flood Stage) - 11am Saturday

Leaf River near McLain: Crest at 27 ft (Moderate Flood Stage) - 11am Sunday

For more River Forecast around the Pine Belt, click here.

Things are still developing and the forecast could change so be sure to stay tuned for the latest information from the First Alert Weather Team.

