FIRST ALERT: Pine Belt still being impacted by Cindy

Cindy has weakened to a Tropical Depression after making landfall overnight near Cameron, LA. Winds are now at 35 mph.

Rain bands are continuing to move through the Pine Belt this morning. They have been training over our eastern counties for the past several hours which is leading to flash flooding concerns.

Tornado Watch continues for the entire area until 1 p.m. We will see if the SPC renews it then. The watch is mainly PRECAUTIONARY since tornadoes can quickly develop with these rain bands.

This is fairly common with landfalling tropical systems.