FIRST ALERT: Pine Belt still being impacted by Cindy

By Patrick Bigbie, Weekend Meterologist
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Cindy has weakened to a Tropical Depression after making landfall overnight near Cameron, LA. Winds are now at 35 mph.

Rain bands are continuing to move through the Pine Belt this morning. They have been training over our eastern counties for the past several hours which is leading to flash flooding concerns.

Tornado Watch continues for the entire area until 1 p.m. We will see if the SPC renews it then. The watch is mainly PRECAUTIONARY since tornadoes can quickly develop with these rain bands.

This is fairly common with landfalling tropical systems.

Flooding & River Flooding will both very big concerns across the area.

We've picked up between 3-8 inches over the past several days. We still can't rule out another inch or two before everything ends. This is causing rivers and creeks to flow out of their banks. Click here for the latest river levels and forecast.

We'll be here watching everything for you to keep you safe!

