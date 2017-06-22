Forecast: More rain expected today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

As Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland into SW Louisiana this morning it will produce occasional bands of showers and thunderstorms in our area throughout the day. Some of the storms could produce a brief spin up tornado which is not uncommon for a dying tropical system.

Keep posted on the weather today in case a warning is issued.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely.

There is some good news to report as we expect much drier weather returns to the area by early next week!