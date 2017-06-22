Forecast: More rain expected today.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in SW Louisiana early this morning.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in SW Louisiana early this morning.More >>
Campus Link AmeriCorps at The University of Southern Mississippi recently received approximately $380,000 in federal funding for 2017-18 to...More >>
Campus Link AmeriCorps at The University of Southern Mississippi recently received approximately $380,000 in federal funding for 2017-18 to...More >>
Residents in the Rawl Springs community of Forrest County said they can’t a break from all the flooding. TMore >>
Residents in the Rawl Springs community of Forrest County said they can’t a break from all the flooding. TMore >>
Laurel leaders are still waiting on evidence results in a death investigation in the Windermere Subdivision, and the district attorney is preparing to present the case to a grand jury.More >>
Laurel leaders are still waiting on evidence results in a death investigation in the Windermere Subdivision, and the district attorney is preparing to present the case to a grand jury.More >>