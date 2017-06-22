Tropical Storm Cindy Now Inland

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning.

The storm will gradually weaken overtime, but will continue to send bands of showers and thunderstorms through the Pine Belt for the next day or so.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area for today until 1 p.m. and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until Friday evening.

Please make sure to keep up will future forecasts for the rest of today and Friday.

Drier weather is forecast to return by early next week.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.