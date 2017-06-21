American Red Cross, State Health Department offer tips on flood safety

A Flood Safety Checklist is available from the American Red Cross. Photo credit WDAM.

State and national agencies are helping the Pine Belt get ready for potential flooding.

The American Red Cross has prepared a Flood Safety Checklist with tips on what to do before, during and after a flood.

Get a copy at www.redcross.org.

"The best thing is an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so doing a little bit of forward thinking can really save things in the end," said Michael Andersons, disaster program specialist for the American Red Cross of Southeast Mississippi.

Also, the Mississippi State Department of Health is offering a list of flood recommendations.

It advises getting a tetanus shot if you haven't had one in 10 years.

It also has tips on generator safety and what to do if you encounter snakes.

"We want to make sure the recommendations for floods are received by people that are in these potential areas, so they can be prepared should they encounter flood waters in their area," said Jim Craig, director of health protection for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Find out more about the recommendations at www.HealthyMS.com.

