EMA warns of flash flooding dangers, stresses caution while driving

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Avoid flood water while driving. Photo Credit WDAM. Avoid flood water while driving. Photo Credit WDAM.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Tropical Storm Cindy has produced heavy rain totals through Wednesday afternoon, which often leads to flooding.

It’s important for motorists to remember the importance of not driving through flood waters.

“Flash flooding is the number one storm related killer in the United States,” Jones County Emergency Management Agent Marda Tullos said.

Drivers who approach barricades blocking roads are advised to turn around, but some people don’t.

“The barricades are there for a reason," Tullos said. "They are there for your protection and to warn you not to go through that area."

Emergency officials in Jones county have plans in place before flooding occurs to make sure citizens are safe. Those plans include placing barricades around flooded roads.

A hidden danger of flooded roads is what’s under the water.

“It can be debris that has floated onto the roadway," Tullos said. "The road could be washed out. If you can’t see the road, find another way."

The “Turn around don’t drown” campaign from the National Weather Service highlights the dangers of flood waters. A link to their website can be found below.

http://tadd.weather.gov/

