UPDATE: Reward offered for information leading to missing Greene Co. teens

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of two Greene County teenagers that went missing over the weekend.

Claudia Landrum, 16, and Kaelyn Smith, 17, ran away from their homes on Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Brad Warrick.

The two juveniles were possibly traveling together in a dark colored Chevrolet with two six-inch LED lights below the bumper, according to Warrick.

On Monday night the two juveniles were spotted at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church at the intersection of Union Road and Brewertown Road in Greene County, according to Warrick. Mississippi Department of Corrections and South Mississippi Correctional Institution's K9 unit tracked the girls to Brewertown Road before losing their tracks due to the rain.

The girls' last location is believed to be heading north beside Brewertown Road, according to Warrick.

Landrum is from Washington Co., AL and Smith is from Greene County, MS.

No foul play is suspected, according to Warrick.

The $2,000 reward was donated by the Cherokee Bail Bonding and the Fraternal Order of the Police.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone that sees them or has any information regarding their whereabouts to immediately call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 601-394-2341 or 911.

