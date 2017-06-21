FIRST ALERT: Rivers are rising around the Pine Belt

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump heavy rain across the Pine Belt. Most of the area picked up between 2-4 inches during the overnight hours.

Here are some of the higher amounts.

Oak Grove 2.61”

Moselle: 3.78”

Ohlo: 3.39”

Midtown Hattiesburg: 3.00”

Lumberton: 3.91”

Taylorsville: 2.71”

More rainbands from Tropical Storm Cindy are expected to move through the area this evening and tomorrow. This could dump another 2-5 inches of rain by the time things are said and done. A lot of river and creeks are already swollen and some are already flooding out of their banks.

Rivers will continue to rise over the next several days and are NOT forecasted to crest before Friday or Saturday.



The biggest concerns will be the Leaf River near McLain and the Chickasaway River at Leaksville. Both of these river will crest just about a foot below major flood stage.

Chickasaway River at Leaksville: Crest at 30 ft - 1pm Friday

Leaf River near McLain: Crest at 27 ft - 1pm Friday



For more River Forecast around the Pine Belt, click here.

Things are still developing and the forecast could change so be sure to stay tuned for the latest information from the First Alert Weather Team.

