Hattiesburg man indicted in 2016 murder

A Hattiesburg man has been indicted in connection to a 2016 murder.

Steven Ardel Armstrong was indicted by a grand jury for first degree murder.

According to the indictment, Armstrong "...did willfully, feloniously and without the authority of law kill and murder Nicholas Lamar Brown."

The scene:

On January 6, 2016, Hattiesburg police were dispatched to a homicide at a home in the 100 block of Montague Street, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as Hattiesburg resident Brown.

Benedict said Brown's body shows signs of a severe altercation, and declared the death a homicide.

Armstrong was Brown's roommate and was taken into custody shortly after the incident and interviewed by detectives.

