House of Refuge presents community fun day

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY (WDAM) – The House of Refuge's community fun day takes place July 1 starting at 10 a.m. at Raisola Park. The event was postponed from June 24 due to heavy rain.

The church says the event is designed to bring law enforcement, clergy and residents together on a good note. For more details, call 601-792-2812.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.